Police investigating death of woman found in wooded area in Shiloh

A woman who had been reported missing by the O’Fallon Police Department was found dead in Shiloh Friday evening.
A police investigation is underway to try to determine what led to the death of Jill Renee Carroll, 39, who didn’t have a listed address, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.
The Shiloh Police Department was alerted Friday that the woman was last seen in the 2400 block of Lebanon Avenue.
Officers arrived and searched a wooded lot in the area of 2411 Lebanon Ave. and eventually found Carroll’s body, Dye said.
The woman was pronounced at the scene at 7:35 p.m., Dye said. Police didn’t find any obvious signs of foul play.
Dye said an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning.
Anyone with information may call the Shiloh Police Department at 618-973-5816.
