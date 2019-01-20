Metro-East News

Light snow covers metro-east area

By Hana Muslic

January 20, 2019 05:17 PM

The metro-east area received more winter weather on Sunday when a light snowfall began around 2 p.m.

Though forecasts called for less than an inch of accumulation, the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for the following counties:

  • Bond

  • Clinton

  • Franklin

  • Macoupin

  • Madison

  • Marion

  • Monroe

  • Randolph

  • St. Clair

  • and Washington.

Snow fell on top of roads that were already covered in ice. Streets were slick in Belleville and O’Fallon on Sunday afternoon before any snowplows had come through.

Dispatchers from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said there were no major accidents as of 5 p.m. Sunday. Information from Illinois State Police was not available.

The snow was expected to exit the area overnight.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

