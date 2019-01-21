Police asking for the public’s help in finding missing Jackson County man

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Jackson County man that has been missing since last Thursday.
An extensive search for William Stroud, 43, of Dowell, has been ongoing in rural Perry and Jackson counties, a news release from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday.
Multiple agencies first used drones to fly several miles of the area near Campbell Pond to look for Stroud, the release stated. After several days of investigation, police determined Stroud may have been a passenger in a car that led Perry County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase into the Campbell Pond area off of Campbell Road.
The driver and passenger of the car fled on foot from police and have not yet been found, according to the release. Later, they determined Stroud to be the passenger and Stanley Rector, also of Dowell, to be the driver.
Anyone who has had contact with Stroud since Sunday can call the DuQuoin Police Department or the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the release stated.
