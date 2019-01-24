With class-action settlement, Rams’ PSL holders can get some of their money back

A court has ruled in favor of Rams football personal seat license (PSL) holders, allowing them to file claims for refunds since the team moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles.
A judge preliminarily approved the $24 million class action settlement for PSL holders for the former team, a news release from attorney Robyn Frankel stated on Thursday.
In February 2016, Ronald McAllister filed a lawsuit against the football team, saying that they breached the contract governing the PSLs, since there were nine unused years remaining on the contract’s 30-year term when the team left after the 2015 season.
Frankel said in the release that the court’s order established a settlement website, which goes live on Feb. 3, for PSL holders to file claims, procedures for notice of the settlement to be sent to class members and a deadline for making claims to participate in the settlement. The deadline is Aug. 23, 2019.
Payments to class members are based on 30-percent of the price paid for each PSL.
PSL Tier Price
Pay-Out for Qualified Claim
$250
$75
$500
$150
$1,000
$300
$2,500
$750
$3,000
$900
$4,500
$1,350
PSL contracts were initially sold by an entity called “Fans, Inc.” In April 1996, the Rams started selling PSLs directly. According to the release, the settlement includes purchases made both through Fans, Inc. and the Rams.
Those who transferred their PSL or received a written cancellation notice from the Rams are not eligible for the settlement the release stated. The settlement includes a process to verify the claim.
The $24 million settlement is divided evenly between people who purchased from Fans, Inc. and those who purchased from the Rams, the release stated. The total is capped at $12 million.
It is unclear when PSL holders will receive their money after filing a claim, as there is a court-approval process involved, which could take months, the release stated.
The release provided a timeline of relevant deadlines for the settlement process:
Action
Date
The Court issues its Preliminary Approval Order
January 24, 2019
The Settlement Website goes live at www.ramspslclassactionsettlement.com
February 3, 2019
The first of 3 consecutive weekly Publication Notices is printed in the Sunday edition of the St. Louis Post Dispatch
February 16, 2019
E-mail and Postcard Notice of the Settlement is sent out to Class members
February 25, 2019
Deadline for Class members to opt-out of the Settlement or object to its terms
April 9, 2019
The Court conducts a Final Approval Hearing to rule on objections to the settlement and determine whether the settlement should be approved as fair and reasonable
June 24, 2019
Deadline to file a claim
August 23, 2019
The Court issues its Final Approval Order
To be determined by the Court
The “Effective Date” of the Settlement Agreement
30 days after the Court issues Final Approval Order
or
The day any appeals by objectors are dismissed
The Claims Administrator provides counsel a list of all claims qualifying for payment
160 days after the Court issues
Final Approval Order
Payment of Qualifying Claims
Within 30 days of delivery of list of all qualifying claims (if no appeals by objectors are filed)
or
Within 30 days after the Effective Date (if appeals are filed by objectors
