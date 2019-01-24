Kern to appoint Belleville attorney James Gomric as county’s top prosecutor

Belleville attorney James A. Gomric is expected to be nominated to fill the unfinished term of St. Clair County state’s attorney.
Gomric’s name is listed on Monday’s St. Clair County Board agenda, to be recommended by County Board Chairman Mark Kern.
Former State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly resigned this week after being nominated by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to be director of the Illinois State Police.
Gomric, 49, worked in the state’s attorney’s office from 1995-98. He is has been in private practice since and has worked with clients in state and federal court.
“I am humbled to be considered worthy of this trust,” Gomric said in a news release. “I often pondered about the possibility of a return to government service. Public service is one of the highest callings my profession offers.”
Gomric said he intends to run in 2020 for state’s attorney.
“During my tenure, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney Office will continue to advance the initiatives undertaken by my able predecessor Brendan Kelly,” Gomric said in his statement. “The office will vigorously prosecute all acts of criminality with a particular emphasis on reduction of crimes of violence and on addressing the scourge of opioid addiction.
“The office will work in coordination with state and local law enforcement and our counterparts at the federal level. We do this to enhance the lives of the citizens of St. Clair County, Illinois.”
