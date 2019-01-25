Three associate judges named in St. Clair County

Three local attorneys have been appointed as associate judges in the 20th Circuit, which includes St. Clair County.
Stacy L. Campbell, Patrick R. Foley and Kevin T. Hoerner, were named associate judges by Chief Judge Andrew Gleeson, according to a news release.
Hoerner, of Belleville, ran for appellate court judge in November’s election but lost to David Overstreet.
Campbell is an attorney for the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation in East St. Louis.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Foley is a Belleville attorney who specializes in municipal law, employee retirement income law, labor law, personal injury and family law.
Comments