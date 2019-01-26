Facebook post to teen leads to solicitation charge against East St. Louis man

A 26-year-old East St. Louis man has been charged in connection with a Facebook post about his desire to perform a sex act on a 15-year-old girl.
Dionte McDonald was charged Saturday with indecent solicitation of a child, police said.
McDonald surrendered to police on Thursday.
The victim told a relative, who is her guardian, about the message she received.
“The guardian told us about it after the young girl told her,” said Detective Gilda Johnson.
The victim is related to an acquaintance of McDonald, Johnson said.
McDonald was being held in the East St. Louis Jail on Saturday in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
