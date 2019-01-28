Metro-East News

Missing teen last seen with man at Circle K, O’Fallon police asking for public’s help

By Dana Rieck

January 28, 2019 10:32 AM

The O’Fallon police is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing shortly after noon Saturday.
Princess L. Randle was last seen at a Circle K in Nashville around 9:30 p.m. with an unidentified white man. He was driving a white or silver four-door sedan, possibly a Mercedes, according to a press release.

Randle was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo at the time of her disappearance. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds and has black hair with gold tips and brown eyes.

Police wrote in the release that Randle has been entered into a national law enforcement database as a missing and runaway juveniles and reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545, ext 0 and ask for Det. Andrew Lampe.

