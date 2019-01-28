Metro-East News

Body found behind video store in Granite City alley

By Hana Muslic

January 28, 2019 04:25 PM

Police are investigating after a dead body was found in an alley behind a Granite City business.

On Sunday, police responded to the scene behind a video store on Nameoki Road, a news release from the Granite City Police Department stated. There, they found the body of Kodi T. Van Voorst, 25, of the Granite City area.

It is unknown what caused Van Voorst’s death, but police said in the release that there were no signs of foul play.

A toxicology examination is pending. Police said they would not release any more information about the ongoing investigation on Monday afternoon.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  