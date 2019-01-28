Body found behind video store in Granite City alley

Police are investigating after a dead body was found in an alley behind a Granite City business.
On Sunday, police responded to the scene behind a video store on Nameoki Road, a news release from the Granite City Police Department stated. There, they found the body of Kodi T. Van Voorst, 25, of the Granite City area.
It is unknown what caused Van Voorst’s death, but police said in the release that there were no signs of foul play.
A toxicology examination is pending. Police said they would not release any more information about the ongoing investigation on Monday afternoon.
