Houses damaged by thrown rocks, police say

Fairview Heights police is investigating a string of reports of rocks being thrown at houses damaging siding, doors and windows, according to a news release.
Since June, there have been six instances of rocks thrown at houses, mostly at night, but the most recent report came on Thursday afternoon.
The damaged houses are on Tara Manor Drive, Willow Spring Hill Drive, and on Old Collinsville Road in the area of Stone Briar Drive.
The total damage for the six homes is estimated between $5,000 and $10,000, police said.
Anyone with information in identifying a suspect or anyone with residential cameras in the area should contact the police department at (618) 489-2130, through the department’s Facebook page, or via an anonymous tip through www.fhpd.org.
