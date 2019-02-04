Missing man found dead in rural Franklin County, police investigating

A 42-year-old man who went missing from Buckner the night of Jan. 23 was found dead Saturday in a rural area of Buckner.
Alan K. Woolard was last seen walking away from his home in Buckner around 11 p.m. Jan. 23, according to an earlier release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday morning, members of the Southern Illinois Search Team found Woolard’s body in a rural area of Buckner.
Woolard’s body is scheduled for an autopsy Monday morning, a release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated.
Illinois State Police, Buckner Police, Christopher Police and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency continue to investigate his death.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.
