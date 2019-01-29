City Council to vote on Fairfield Inn plans

The Fairfield Inn at Central Park by Marriott would be the 14th hotel in the city, if approved by the O’Fallon City Council Feb. 4 and if two other hotels under construction get established.
The Fairfield Inn will be on 2.66 acres at 1180 Central Park Drive, southeast of Gold’s Gym. It will feature 108 rooms on four floors, plus a fitness center, indoor pool and meeting space.
Darrell Shelton, a local developer, received approval on first reading Jan. 22, with the city agreeing to amend a zoning ordinance and authorize a redevelopment agreement. Both the Planning Commission and the Community Development Committee had moved it forward without opposition, and after its return to the CDC Jan. 29, will be considered for final approval Feb. 4.
The parcel, currently zoned B-1, Planned Community Business District, needed approval for the planned use. The site, which was currently vacant and previously approved for an 8,615 square-foot restaurant, will be developed with the new hotel building, parking lot and landscaping.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Community Development Committee stipulated the site must provide cross-access to the Gold’s Gym property.
Shelton is also building a Hampton Inn in the city that will have 101 rooms. Designed for extended stay, a Marriott TownePlace Suites is under construction as well, and will offer 84 rooms.
Construction is targeted for completion in summer 2020. HMA Management, who also manages Hampton Inn in Glen Carbon, will manage the Hampton and Fairfield Inns
O’Fallon’s hotels are located mainly along Interstate 64, and include the Baymont by Wyndham, Candlewood Suites, Best Western, Drury Inn & Suites, Extended Stay America, Hilton Garden Inn, HomeTowne Studios & Suites, LaQuinta Inn & Suites, Quality Inn, Super 8 by Wyndham and Sleep Inn.
The TIF redevelopment agreement allows for 50 percent of the property tax increment generated by the property to be returned to the property owner, as the project is located within the Central Park TIF.
The project is estimated to have maximum total eligible costs of $2.44 million. However, the total amount of these costs to be recovered by Central Park Lodging is ultimately dependent upon final taxable value of the building is when the project is complete.
The Fairfield Inn project advanced without public comment at the Jan. 22 council meeting.
The council approved McKendree University’s extension request to display temporary signage at the Metro RecPlex until May 31. The Community Development Committee recommended that after this extension, another one would not be granted, and the aldermen agreed.
The special events permit was initially approved for Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018. The McKendree Metro RecPlex has had temporary signage throughout the development, which was once approved under a Grand Opening Temporary Sign Permit, but it expired. McKendree sought approval for temporary signage while the development and roadway improvements were still in progress.
To date, the road widening of U.S. Highway 50 and Scott Troy Road is incomplete, utilities are still being relocated, and the McKendree Metro RecPlex has been unable to establish permanent signage.
All signs must remain in good repair. Signs not kept in good repair and appearance are prohibited and will be declared a nuisance. No banner flags are permitted with this authorization.
The continuing placement of the signs is contingent upon the site being maintained free of excessively tall grass and weeds and/or other violations of the city’s nuisance codes. The site must remain in compliance with all other city ordinances.
In other action, the city advanced a rezoning request for a one-story medical office building on Hartman Lane to the next meeting Feb. 4.
Todd Holland of Holland Properties has requested approval of a planned use for 208 Hartman Lane, a 1.44-acre parcel of land located between Highway 50 and Central Park. The property is currently zoned B-1, Community Business District, and the developer wants the 1.44 acres to become a 10,010 square foot, 1-story, multi-tenant medical office building, associated parking, and landscaping.
Mayor Herb Roach entered into two annexation agreements -- one with Cynthia Burrows for 71.75 acres of land and the other with Guy T. Burrows for 33.82 acres, both located at 8675 Shiloh Valley Township Line Road. Resolutions also passed. The city is able to provide water service but sanitary sewer is not available immediately – but a sewer main extension is currently being studied for the area.
Additional landscaping is required along the frontage of Hartman Lane to help reduce the impact of vehicle headlights shining on the residential properties across the street.
Hours of operation of the building shall be limited to close by 11 p.m.
The council awarded a bid to Martin Fence for replacing and installing a new fence at Community Park and Savannah Hills Park in the amount not to exceed $35,000.
The project in the Community Park includes replacing Field 3 and 4 backstops and fence, replace tennis courts fence. The project for Savannah Hills Park includes installation of a youth backstop.
Community Park Backstops are in the FY19 Budget, but Tennis Court Fencing and Savannah Hills Youth Backstop were cut from the FY19 Budget. The O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department was awarded two grants from MEPRD and St Clair Grant Commission that will pay for the additional projects.
The council approved Grimm’s Lawn Care for the municipal mowing bid in the amount not to exceed $1,003 per occurrence.
The proposed bid, which provides maintenance to over 49 sites, consists of furnishing all labor, equipment and materials necessary to maintain the turf and other vegetation in accordance with the height and appearance standards prescribed in the bid specs.
This contract is for C2 municipal mowing sites, which includes vacant lots, street right of ways and storm water detention areas. This bid provides maintenance to over 49 sites.
Three aldermen abstained from the O’Fallon Boosters Club’s request to conduct a roadblock at the intersection of State and Lincoln on Saturday, May 11 and an additional request for Sept. 7, pending proof of registration. Kevin Hagarty, Robert Kueker and Dan Witt abstained as Booster Club members.
The Booster Club received permission, with Aldermen Jerry Albrecht, John Drolet and Ned Drolet voting no.
The O’Fallon Kiwanis Club also received the go-ahead to conduct a roadblock on Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon at State and Lincoln as well as State and Smiley, with an additional request for Oct. 5 pending documentation.
The council OK’d a special event permit from the Home Builders and Remodelers Metro East Association to host the Home Show at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, Feb. 22 – 24.
Comments