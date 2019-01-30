Firefighters work against winds and frigid temps after house catches fire in Highland

Highland firefighters battled frigid temperatures and high winds early Wednesday morning after a home’s carport caught fire and the flames spread to the rest of the house.
Crews were called to the 1200 block of Lynn Street around 4:10 a.m., according to a release from the Highland Police Department. Both Highland Fire Department and Highland-Pierron Fire Department responded.
“The fire, which appears to have started near the carport, was fed by winds and quickly spread to the remainder of the home. The occupants were able to escape the fire without injury,” the release stated.
Crews were still working around 6:30 a.m. to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes. No one had been injured as of then, but the release stated crews are “being closely monitored for cold weather injuries.”
Highland requested assistance from St. Rose Fire Department, St. Jacob Fire Department, Marine Fire Department and Troy Fire Department.
Additional information will be released later Wednesday, police wrote. They as that people avoid the area as crews battle the fire.
The National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Clinton, Madison, Marion, Monroe and St. Clair counties from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The wind chill factors could get as low as -25 degrees.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency declared a County Disaster until Feb. 4, which will activate the County Emergency Operations Plan to provide resources to assist those who cannot provide care for themselves.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation ahead of forecast and called the weather “potentially historic,” according to an AP report.
