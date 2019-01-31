Part of Illinois 13 closed as crews battle house fire in rural St. Clair County

Several agencies were responding to a house fire in unincorporated St. Clair County that closed down part of Illinois 13 on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., Signal Hill Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in the 9800 block of Old St. Louis Road, a firefighter from the department said. Camp Jackson, Millstadt, Northwest and Villa Hills fire departments were called for mutual aid.

Both lanes of Old St. Louis Road/Illinois 13 were closed for crews to continue battling the blaze.

Around 3 p.m., heavy smoke could be seen from two blocks away. The cause of the fire and if any occupants were inside were unknown.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.