Part of Illinois 13 closed as crews battle house fire in rural St. Clair County

By Hana Muslic

January 31, 2019 04:43 PM

Fire on Old St. Louis Road

Several agencies were responding to a house fire in unincorporated St. Clair County that closed down part of Illinois 13 on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., Signal Hill Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in the 9800 block of Old St. Louis Road, a firefighter from the department said. Camp Jackson, Millstadt, Northwest and Villa Hills fire departments were called for mutual aid.

Both lanes of Old St. Louis Road/Illinois 13 were closed for crews to continue battling the blaze.

Around 3 p.m., heavy smoke could be seen from two blocks away. The cause of the fire and if any occupants were inside were unknown.

Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.

