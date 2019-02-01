4204 Brewing Co.’s restaurant no longer for sale. Owner says he is keeping the business.

The fate of 4204 Main St. Brewing Co.’s popular restaurant is no longer in question now that owner Todd Kennedy has decided to keep his brewery and steakhouse.
Kennedy said Friday after public outcry and positive support shown to the restaurant, he’s decided not to sell his west Belleviille restaurant, the original location for 4204 Main St. Brewing Co.
Operations will continue as usual and Kennedy hopes customers will return to the restaurant he established in 2014.
“We realized that we are maybe a little bigger part of the community than we thought,” Kennedy said Friday, explaining that he didn’t want to tarnish the 4204 beer brand by closing the restaurant. “We’ve had a influx of calls and concerns.”
The calls came after the restaurant was listed for $3.2 million. That listing has been removed from BarberMurphy’s website. The real estate firm was hired to handled the sale last winter.
Since then a few people have shown interest in the property, but Kennedy has had a change of heart.
He recently hired a new manager to help him run day-to-day operations at the restaurant. When the property was listed, Kennedy felt overwhelmed with work at the restaurant, explaining that without help he couldn’t give the restaurant the attention it deserved.
“It was all about time,” Kennedy said Friday. “I didn’t want to work 120 hours a week.”
His new manager will take some of that pressure off, leaving Kennedy with more time to focus on brewing beer and other parts of the business.
The brewery company opened the distribution center and banquet hall in 2017. That facility also has a tasting room where customers can try new brews, order food and hang out. That location, 6435 W. Main St. in Belleville, is where Kennedy will continue to brew 4204 beer.
