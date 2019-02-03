Metro-East News

Police chase ends in two being flown to hospital

By Hana Muslic

February 03, 2019 03:25 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

Two people were flow to the hospital following a car accident that began as a police chase on Saturday.

Around 3 p.m., South Roxana police attempted to stop a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Kay L. Robinson, 31, of Alton, who had multiple felony warrants, a news release from Illinois State Police District 11 stated.

Robinson fled police southbound on Illinois 3, one and a half miles south of New Poag Road, the release stated. Robinson’s car crossed the center median and struck a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Preston M.J. Boone, 23, of Harrisburg, head-on.

Robinson and her passenger, Elixabeth A. Delotelle, 31, of Bunker Hill, were ejected from the Mountaineer and life-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries, the release stated. Boone was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the accident with crash reconstruction. According to the release, no further information was available.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  