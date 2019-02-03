Police chase ends in two being flown to hospital

Two people were flow to the hospital following a car accident that began as a police chase on Saturday.
Around 3 p.m., South Roxana police attempted to stop a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Kay L. Robinson, 31, of Alton, who had multiple felony warrants, a news release from Illinois State Police District 11 stated.
Robinson fled police southbound on Illinois 3, one and a half miles south of New Poag Road, the release stated. Robinson’s car crossed the center median and struck a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Preston M.J. Boone, 23, of Harrisburg, head-on.
Robinson and her passenger, Elixabeth A. Delotelle, 31, of Bunker Hill, were ejected from the Mountaineer and life-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries, the release stated. Boone was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police continue to investigate the accident with crash reconstruction. According to the release, no further information was available.
Comments