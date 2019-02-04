Mark Kern chosen as chairman of board that handles money for transportation projects

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern is now chairman of another board.
Kern last week was approved to become the chairman of the East West Gateway Council of Governments Board. Kern is set to be in the role for the rest 2019. Last year he served as vice-chairman of the board.
St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann will serve as vice chairman of the board. Robert Elmore, chairman of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, will continue as the second vice chairman, the agency said.
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger served as chairman last year.
The East-West Gateway Board of Directors has 24 voting members, including the mayor of the city of St. Louis, and the top elected officials from Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri, and Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties in Illinois, according to the council of governments.
East West Gateway serves as a forum to coordinate transportation dollars for regional projects, and helps develop plans for environmental quality, housing, emergency preparedness, and access to employment, according to its website.
