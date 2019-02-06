Did you feel an explosion? Scott Air Force Base says it’s just a drill.

The explosive ordnance disposal team at Scott Air Force Base was conducting drills Wednesday and that was the source of the explosions St. Clair County residents heard and felt.
Jose Ramirez of the Scott Air Force Base Public Affairs department said the training was expected to end at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with about half a dozen explosions expected.
Some residents reported that their homes shook.
