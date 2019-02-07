Metro-East News

Coal train derails in Sparta, no injuries reported

By Mike Koziatek

February 07, 2019 12:04 PM

Two Union Pacific train engines and 16 train cars loaded with coal derailed in Sparta on Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported.

The derailment occurred about 8 a.m. near Miller Street, according to Sparta Fire Department firefighter Scott Buckner.

Buckner said there was no fire and firefighters were clearing the scene.

Sparta Police Department Sgt. Eric Steely said railroad investigators as well as haz-mat and clean-up crews had arrived.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately available.

A Union Pacific representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

