Jimmy Johns in downtown Belleville closes

By Joseph Bustos

February 13, 2019 01:29 PM

Belleville

The freaky fast sandwiches in downtown Belleville are gone.

Jimmy John’s at the corner of East Main and High Street has closed. Tuesday was the last day for the business according to workers cleaning out the downtown location next to the future Escape 618.

Workers were carrying out equipment of the space that is now without tables, had taken down the Jimmy John’s signs and had covered up the windows.

Jimmy John’s employees on site were not authorized to speak to the media.

A request for comment from the restaurant chain’s corporate office was not immediately returned.

