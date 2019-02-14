Scott Air Force Base leader to take post with Secretary of the Air Force

Col. Leslie Maher, 375th Air Mobility Wing and Installation commander, will have a new assignment in March.
Maher — who assumed command of the 375th AMW on Feb. 20, 2018 — has been selected to be the senior military assistant to the Secretary of the Air Force, according to a news release issued by the 375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs. She will commence her new duties in early March.
Maher looks forward to her next stop, but undoubtedly will miss SAFB.
“It’s been an incredible whirlwind ride this last year and it hurts to leave so many things mid-stride, but this wing has incredible, dedicated and talented people who will carry on and that makes it a little more bearable,” Maher said in the news release.
Prior to her post as the 375th AMW commander, Maher’s position was as chief, Special Access Programs Division, at Headquarters Air Mobility Command at Scott, according to her Air Force bio.
Also noted in her bio, Maher has participated in numerous operations including Operations Southern Watch, Allied Force, Noble Eagle, Desert Fox, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and the relief efforts in support of JTF-Matthew. She is a master navigator with more than 1,900 hours in the T-43, T-34C, and the KC-135R/T, her bio also noted.
Col. Joseph Meyer, the wing’s current vice commander, will assume command of the 375th AMW until Col. J. Scot Heathman takes command in late summer, as stated in the news release. The news release noted Heathman is currently serving as the vice commander at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington.
Meyer has served as vice commander since July 2018. According to his Air Force bio, Meyer’s prior position was United States Transportation Command Liaison Officer to United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea, Yongsan, Republic of Korea. Overall, Meyer has held four positions at SAFB.
Additionally, Meyer’s bio notes he has served in numerous supervisory and leadership positions to include: 14th Airlift Squadron commander at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.; and twice as the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron commander at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Meyer also has deployed both operationally and on staff in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, as noted in his bio.
According to the Scott Air Force Base website, the 375th AMW mission is to provide aeromedical evacuation for patients, and operational support airlift for high priority passengers and cargo, and installation support to 31 mission partners including United States Transportation Command, Air Mobility Command, and the 18th Air Force, totaling almost 13,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve, Department of Defense civilians and contract personnel.
The wing operates 12 C-21 aircraft, and is an associate partner for C-40 airlift missions with the Reserve’s 932d Airlift Wing, and KC-135 refueling missions with the Illinois Air National Guard’s 126th Air Refueling Wing, according to Scott’s website.
