It’s another Friday blast of snow as schools dismiss early

Snow began falling in the metro-east about 1 p.m. Friday and evening commuters could face 1 to 3 inches of snow in the St. Louis region.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the National Weather Service said in a winter weather advisory. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.”
Several schools have announced classes will dismiss early Friday.
Belleville West and Belleville East high school will close an hour early at 2:30 p.m.
The weather advisory ends at midnight Friday.
This storm is not predicted to produce as much snow as the Friday, Jan. 11 storm that yielded 9 to 12 inches in the St. Louis metro area.
For more school closings, check out the list at KSDK-Channel 5.
