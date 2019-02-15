Metro-East News

Update: Suspect apprehended in Aurora shooting, according to reports

By Joseph Bustos

February 15, 2019 03:04 PM

Many people have been injured in an active shooter situation in Aurora, Illinois, in the Chicago suburbs, according to reports.

The Chicago Tribune reported the shooting is in an industrial area of Aurora, as tactical personnel and emergency medical personnel have responded to the scene.

The local school district is on lockdown until the situation is cleared.

According to the City of Aurora’s Twitter page, the shooter has been apprehended.

