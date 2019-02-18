Metro-East News

Snow, ice possible as you head back to work. Here's what it means for your commute.

By Lexi Cortes

February 18, 2019

Here are some tips from the Illinois Department of Transportation for driving in winter weather. Video produced by IDOT.
When people head back to work this week, their commutes could be affected by snow and ice again, with the worst of it expected to hit the metro-east early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting possible snow and sleet accumulations of 1-3 inches between Tuesday and Wednesday in the metro-east.

The agency says there is a chance of rain after 3 p.m. Tuesday that is expected to mix with snow after 5 p.m.

The forecast calls for freezing rain, snow and sleet beginning about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

By the end of the week, though, temperatures are expected to be close to 50 degrees.

