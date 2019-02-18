Granite City Township supervisor Bob Shipley dies at 62

Granite City Township’s supervisor, who had a long history of serving in city and county leadership positions, died Sunday at 62 years old.
Bob Shipley had been a Granite City alderman and a Madison County board member, according to his obituary.
He was the executive director of the Metro East Sanitary District for 10 years. And while he worked as township supervisor, he also served on the Americas Port District Board of Commissioners.
A call to the township office was not answered Monday, during the President’s Day holiday.
Shipley is survived by his wife Margaret, his son Luke, his daughters Beth and Kari and two grandchildren.
A visitation is scheduled for 2-8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City.
The family is accepting memorial donations to Holy Family Catholic School.
