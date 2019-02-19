Metro-East News

Lindenwood’s interim president doesn’t have a college degree

By Beth Hundsdorfer St. Louis Public Radio

February 19, 2019 12:38 PM

File Video: Michael Shonrock introduces Brett Barger as president of Lindenwood University-Belleville

File Video: Brett Barger is excited to be part of Lindenwood University-Belleville’s future.
By
Up Next
File Video: Brett Barger is excited to be part of Lindenwood University-Belleville’s future.
By


  Comments  