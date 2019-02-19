Bost says national emergency declaration at southern border was right move

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, said President Donald Trump was right in declaring a national emergency at the southern border.
Bost pointed out there have been previous national emergencies since the 1970s, including 31 which are still in effect.
“We are in a situation where every number shows that people trying to come across in the caravans and everything like that has increased,” Bost said. “Everyone that goes to the border, feels it’s getting bad and we have to get it straightened out. This is ridiculous going down the path, I wish it didn’t come to this.”
Declaring the national emergency move gives the president the ability to move money within the federal budget to pay for a physical barrier.
Bost was at Freeburg High School on Tuesday speaking to members of the Future Farmers of America and government students.
One student asked if Bost supported building a border wall.
When answering a question about the border wall, Bost said he supported it, a comment that received applause from the Freeburg students.
Bost pointed to previous border security measures supported by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer but don’t want to support a physical barrier because of who the president is.
“In any other time, a bipartisan agreement would have been reached where would have fixed the problem,” Bost said. “But because of partisanship that exists that is being stirred it is now gotten to the point of an emergency. You can go back and argue we shouldn’t have these emergencies and have the power in the president’s hands.
“You can’t argue it’s not been done before … the question is does this rise to the level of an emergency, I believe it does. However it’s going to be up to the courts and now they can move. It’s really a shame that the only people who are filing against this are of the Democratic Party, that are filing suit that he’s over stepped his bounds.”
