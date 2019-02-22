East St. Louis family will appear on Family Feud. Here’s when you can catch the show.

Janeen Dawson, a nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and her East St. Louis family will appear on the popular game show “Family Feud” next week.
The episode will air at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday on KDNL ABC 30, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday. Her family auditioned for the show two years ago in St. Louis.
The show is hosted by Steve Harvey.
The Edwards family will join the lineup of St. Louis area residents to appear on the show in recent years.
The Shaffer family of Waterloo had an impress run on the show. A group of four sisters — Tammy Slager, Kathy Warren, Nancy Quernheim and Mary Beard — and a cousin — Bill Wirth — played the popular TV game show three times, winning their first two before bowing out on their third try.
They ended up winning $20,945, including a $20,000 payday during their second win.
