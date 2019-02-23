Collinsville Fire investigating ‘suspicious’ blaze

The Collinsville Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal are investigating a ‘suspicious’ fire at an unoccupied house, according to a news release.
The fire broke out early Friday morning at the house at 303 Bethel Road that was in the process of being demolished, the fire department said in a news release.
Another fire had previously broken out at the house on Jan. 16.
When firefighters arrived at 2:48 a.m. Friday, they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were on scene until 5:49 a.m., said Collinsville Fire Capt. Tim Rainey.
“(The fire) remains under investigation and the state fire marshal is aggressively investing the fire,” Rainey said. “If anyone saw anything, if anyone knows anything suspicious, they need to call us.”
Firefighter crews from Glen carbon, Troy and Maryville assisted Collinsville on the Friday morning call.
Anyone with information about the fire should call 618-346-5022.
