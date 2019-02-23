Metro-East News

State trooper involved in overnight southern Illinois crash

By Joseph Bustos

February 23, 2019 12:35 PM

Tamra J. Wendt, 45, of Effingham, was charged with DUI after crashing into a Illinois State Police squad car on Saturday morning in Effingham.
An Illinois State Police trooper was struck early Saturday morning by a driver who was under the influence of alcohol, according to a state police news release.

The crash occurred about 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Raney Street and Fayette Avenue in Effingham.

According to state police, the trooper was in his squad car while waiting at the traffic light at the intersection, when a Jeep Wrangler driven by Tamra J. Wendt, 45, of Effingham struck the squad car on the driver’s side.

Wendt, who was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, was turning onto Raney Street from Fayette Avenue, state police said.

The trooper, whose name was not released by state police, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, state police said.

