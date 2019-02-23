Metro-East News

Wind advisory to be in place Sunday morning, weather service says

By Joseph Bustos

February 23, 2019 06:29 PM

Windy Weather Driving Tips

Windy weather can create dangerous driving conditions. The Illinois Department of Transportation has some helpful tips for dealing with the wind while you're on the road.
By
Up Next
Windy weather can create dangerous driving conditions. The Illinois Department of Transportation has some helpful tips for dealing with the wind while you're on the road.
By

Those going to church on Sunday morning should be ready for windy conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, which is scheduled to be in effect from midnight to noon on Sunday for southern Illinois and the St. Louis area.

Winds are expected to reach 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching 40 mph, the weather service said.

The strong winds could blow down branches, trees and power lines, and scattered power outages are possible, the weather service said. The winds could lift and move trash cans, lawn furniture and loose outdoor objects.

“Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north-south oriented roads and and winds,” the weather service said in its advisory.

Joseph Bustos

Joseph Bustos is the state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, where he strives to hold elected officials accountable and provide context to decisions they make. He has won multiple awards from the Illinois Press Association for coverage of sales tax referendums.

  Comments  