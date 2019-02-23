Wind advisory to be in place Sunday morning, weather service says

Those going to church on Sunday morning should be ready for windy conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, which is scheduled to be in effect from midnight to noon on Sunday for southern Illinois and the St. Louis area.
Winds are expected to reach 15 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching 40 mph, the weather service said.
The strong winds could blow down branches, trees and power lines, and scattered power outages are possible, the weather service said. The winds could lift and move trash cans, lawn furniture and loose outdoor objects.
“Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on north-south oriented roads and and winds,” the weather service said in its advisory.
