One-car crash snarls Illinois 15 traffic for at least an hour

By Carolyn P Smith

February 26, 2019 10:27 AM

Illinois 15 crash

Police officers and firefighters responded to a crash on Illinois 15 near Illinois 159 Tuesday morning. Information about the one-vehicle crash was not immediately available.
Belleville

A car left the roadway and ended up in a ditch off the eastbound lanes of Illinois 15 near Illinois 159 Tuesday morning.

The condition of the driver was not available.

What led to the accident was not immediately known as spokesmen from Belleville police and fire departments could not be reached for comment.

Traffic was tied up for at least an hour as firefighters sprayed water on the burning car and then got it ready for a tow truck to pull it out of the ditch. The charred vehicle was mashed in from the front to the back. Pieces of various parts of the vehicle dangled from the vehicle as emergency workers lifted it up from the ditch and slid it onto a tow truck.

