Kelly appoints 2 metro-east law-enforcement officials to state posts

Brendan Kelly, the acting director of Illinois State Police and former St. Clair County state’s attorney, has appointed two metro-east law-enforcement officials to top posts with the state police agency.
Jim Piper, who worked as first assistant to Kelly for six years in the state’s attorney’s office, will be the senior police adviser to Kelly at ISP.
“I worked daily with Illinois State Police to bring justice to victims and their families,” Piper said. “I am thrilled now to work for Illinois State Police with Director Kelly to make the Land of Lincoln safer and more just.”
Piper was the Project Safe Neighborhood coordinator with the state’s attorney’s office when he resigned for his new job.
Tim Tyler, who came to the metro-east via Chicago, was promoted from captain with the Division of Operations to colonel at the ISP Academy. Tyler, a 21-year veteran of the ISP, had been the commander of the state police District 11 based in Collinsville. He starts his new job on Friday.
“I am truly grateful to Director Kelly for giving me an opportunity to serve the state of Illinois in a different capacity,” Tyler said. “I look forward to this assignment and consider it a true blessing. My goal is to ensure our fellow citizens receive the best trained law enforcement officers in the nation.”
