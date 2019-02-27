Granite City woman wins $100K in lottery

Sign Up and Save
“My heart was beating so hard,” Edwards said. “I almost had a panic attack, I think.”
She recently bought the ticket and brought it in to claim her prize on Feb. 19, said lottery spokesman Jacob Scott.
Edwards said she plans to use the money to go on one or two vacations, in addition to making some home repairs and other purchases, according to the news release.
Edwards bought her winning ticket at the Riverview MotoMart at 1105 Riverview Drive in St. Louis.
