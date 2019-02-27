Metro-East News

Granite City woman wins $100K in lottery

By Joseph Bustos

February 27, 2019 12:05 PM

A Granite City woman is now $100,000 richer after playing a Missouri Lottery scratch off game.


Jennifer Edwards recently played the Big Cash Riches scratch off game, which costs $5 a ticket. She scratched off the ticket right after she made the purchase and discovered the $100,000 prize, according to a news release.


“My heart was beating so hard,” Edwards said. “I almost had a panic attack, I think.”

She recently bought the ticket and brought it in to claim her prize on Feb. 19, said lottery spokesman Jacob Scott.

Edwards said she plans to use the money to go on one or two vacations, in addition to making some home repairs and other purchases, according to the news release.

Edwards bought her winning ticket at the Riverview MotoMart at 1105 Riverview Drive in St. Louis.

