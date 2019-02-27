Metro-East News

Roxana man who worked as St. Louis police officer dies in wrong-way crash

By Lexi Cortes

February 27, 2019 05:24 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

A Roxana man, who worked as a St. Louis police officer, died Tuesday night when he was driving the wrong way on a Missouri highway.

George M. Boggs, 58, of Roxana, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report.

The report states that Boggs was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Missouri 367 just before 7 p.m. when he struck a car driven by Quentin Sawyers, a 23-year-old from Godfrey.

Boggs’ 2003 Pontiac Montana ran off the road and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

Sawyers was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Lexi Cortes

Lexi Cortes covers the issues and events in education that matter to metro-east students, parents and taxpayers. She won a first-place award from the Illinois Press Association in 2018 for her work on a series of stories about proposals to increase sales tax rates, focusing on how those increases could affect schools and residents.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  