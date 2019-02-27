Roxana man who worked as St. Louis police officer dies in wrong-way crash

A Roxana man, who worked as a St. Louis police officer, died Tuesday night when he was driving the wrong way on a Missouri highway.
George M. Boggs, 58, of Roxana, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report.
The report states that Boggs was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Missouri 367 just before 7 p.m. when he struck a car driven by Quentin Sawyers, a 23-year-old from Godfrey.
Boggs’ 2003 Pontiac Montana ran off the road and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.
Sawyers was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
