Crash kills 2 in Bond County

By Mike Koziatek

February 28, 2019 02:07 PM

Two people died in a head-on crash on Illinois 127 in Bond County.

Cimarron Gutierrez, 21, of Hillsboro, and Connie Linville, 78, of Greenville, were killed in the crash, the Illinois State Police said in a news release.

Gutierrez was driving a 1990 Toyota south on Illinois 127 near West Ayers Road at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday when it crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a 2018 Buick LeSabre driven by Linville, according to the news release.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Bond County coroner.

The Illinois State Police crash reconstruction team continues to investigate the crash.

Mike Koziatek

Mike Koziatek joined the Belleville News-Democrat in 1998 as an assistant editor and is now a reporter covering the Belleville area. He graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee and grew up in St. Louis.

