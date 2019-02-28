Crash kills 2 in Bond County

Two people died in a head-on crash on Illinois 127 in Bond County.
Cimarron Gutierrez, 21, of Hillsboro, and Connie Linville, 78, of Greenville, were killed in the crash, the Illinois State Police said in a news release.
Gutierrez was driving a 1990 Toyota south on Illinois 127 near West Ayers Road at 4:09 p.m. Wednesday when it crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a 2018 Buick LeSabre driven by Linville, according to the news release.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Bond County coroner.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
The Illinois State Police crash reconstruction team continues to investigate the crash.
Comments