Lane closure on I-270 on Friday

The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday plans to close the left lane of eastbound Interstate 270 where it merges with eastbound Interstate 70 in Troy.
Weather permitting, the lane is scheduled to be closed from 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday in order to perform emergency pavement repairs, according to a news release.
IDOT crews are scheduled to carry out the work.
All ramps will remain open, but motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time to travel through the area, the agency said. IDOT encouraged motorists to avoid the work area, and use of alternate routes.
