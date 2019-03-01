Metro-East News

18-year-old charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend, firing a gun

By Joseph Bustos

March 01, 2019 04:46 PM

Collinsville

An 18-year-old Collinsville man has been charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and aggravated discharge of a firearm, Collinsville police said.

On Monday, Kejuan M. Towns, of Granite City, went to the 200 block of West Woodcrest Drive to confront his 16-year-old ex-girlfriend and her 18-year-old new boyfriend.

When Towns’ ex-girlfriend and the new boyfriend stepped outside, Towns forced the girl into his vehicle, police said. He then fired several shots from a handgun toward the girl’s boyfriend, who was fleeing on foot.

The girl was released from the vehicle about a block away, police said. No one was hurt.

Police were able to use video of the confrontation provided by community members to confirm what had happened, according to the news release.

Towns was charged on Thursday with aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He surrendered to police on Friday.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Joseph Bustos

Joseph Bustos is the state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, where he strives to hold elected officials accountable and provide context to decisions they make. He has won multiple awards from the Illinois Press Association for coverage of sales tax referendums.

