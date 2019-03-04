Fire destroys Troy family’s home, firefighters consider it a total loss

A home in Troy has been considered a total loss by fire crews after a fire enveloped it on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m. for a fire at a single-family residence in the 400 block of Bluebird Lane, a Troy Fire Department dispatcher said. The fire quickly spread and consumed the whole house.

Edwardsville Deputy Fire Chief James Whiteford said everything in the house was either damaged or destroyed, including two cars in the driveway. Though there were no injuries, he said a cat who lived in the house was missing.

The flames were large and melted the vinyl siding on the house next door. Whiteford that his agency was initially called in for mutual aid as a proactive measure, in case another fire started at the neighbors’ house.

A woman inside the home told firefighters she heard a noise and at the same time, saw a neighbor running toward her house, telling her to get out, Whiteford said. That’s when fire crews were dispatched.

Seven agencies, including Troy, Maryville, Glen Carbon, Collinsville, Edwardsville, O’Fallon and Highland fire departments, responded to the two-alarm fire. The cause of the fire was unknown Monday night.