Fire destroys Shiloh barn but firefighters able to save home

Five fire departments responded to a Shiloh barn fire Tuesday evening but no injuries were reported.
“We were able to make a pretty quick knockdown on that fire. We did see some minor spreading to the back of the house,” said Lt. Chelsie McWhorter of O’Fallon Fire Rescue.
The barn at 347 N. Main St. was destroyed by the fire but the residents will be allowed to return to the home at a later time when power is restored.
Main Street was blocked off to traffic because fire hoses crossed the roadway.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
The fire, which was reported at 5:17 p.m., is believed to be accidental but the cause remains under investigation, McWhorter said.
O’Fallon’s territory includes Shiloh and the department received mutual aid from Fairview, Lebanon, Mascoutah and Scott Air Force Base fire departments.
McWhorter said additional manpower is needed to fight fires in cold weather such as Tuesday when the National Weather Service reported the temperature was 25 about 5 p.m.
Comments