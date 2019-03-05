Firefighter killed, 3 others injured when house collapses

A fire captain was killed and three firefighters were injured after a burning house partially collapsed Tuesday evening in Bethalto.
The fire was at a home at 4604 Culp Lane, KSDK-Channel 5 reported. A news release from the Godfrey Fire Protection District said Capt. Jacob “Jake” Ringering suffered serious injuries when part of the building collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, Channel 5 reported.
Three other firefighters suffered injuries. Two firefighters were treated and released, and Luke Warner was flown to a St. Louis hospital, where he was being treated Tuesday night.
No other details were immediately available.
