Two soldiers from a Belleville based military unit reportedly killed in Kuwait

By Joseph Bustos

March 06, 2019 05:51 PM

Two soldiers who were part of the 657th Transportation Detachment, which is based in Belleville, were killed a crash on Tuesday in Kuwait.
Two soliders who were a part of an Army Reserve unit from Belleville were killed Tuesday in a vehicle wreck in Kuwait, according to reports.

Capt. Alice Yoo, a spokeswoman for U.S. Army Central Command, confirmed to Military.com that two soldiers, who are a part of the 657th Transportation Detachment, died Tuesday morning in a crash in Kuwait.

Military.com reported that Sgt. Holli Bolinski, 37, was one of the soldiers killed. Bolinski participated in near-daily equipment runs to and from the Camp Arifjan, where the unit is assigned.

The fatal crash reportedly involved a tractor trailer.

The crash is now under investigation by multiple entities, Yoo told Military.com.

