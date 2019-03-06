Two soldiers from a Belleville based military unit reportedly killed in Kuwait

Two soliders who were a part of an Army Reserve unit from Belleville were killed Tuesday in a vehicle wreck in Kuwait, according to reports.
Capt. Alice Yoo, a spokeswoman for U.S. Army Central Command, confirmed to Military.com that two soldiers, who are a part of the 657th Transportation Detachment, died Tuesday morning in a crash in Kuwait.
Military.com reported that Sgt. Holli Bolinski, 37, was one of the soldiers killed. Bolinski participated in near-daily equipment runs to and from the Camp Arifjan, where the unit is assigned.
The fatal crash reportedly involved a tractor trailer.
The crash is now under investigation by multiple entities, Yoo told Military.com.
