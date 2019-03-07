Second soldier identified in car crash that killed Belleville-based unit members in Kuwait

The second person attached to a Belleville-based Army Reserve Unit who was killed in Kuwait was identified Thursday as Spc. Jackson D. Johnson, 20, of Hillsboro, Missouri.
On Wednesday, the Army Reserve identified the other victim as Sgt. Holli R. Bolinski, 37, of Pinckneyville.
They will killed in a traffic accident while on duty. Both were attached to the 657th Transportation Detachment in Belleville.
The two were driving an SUV, a non-tactical vehicle (NTV), during a routine, authorized mission along a well-traveled road in the desert near Camp Buhering in North Kuwait on Tuesday morning, Public Affairs Officer Maj. Andy Thaggard said.
Thaggard said there was then a collision involving a water truck at a T-intersection on the road. According to Bolinksi’s husband, Robert, the tractor-trailer ran a stop sign and broadsided the SUV carrying the soldiers, which resulted in their deaths.
There is an ongoing investigation into the accident, Thaggard said.
Bolinksi had served in the military for 11 years, her husband told the BND. Four years were in active duty, including missions in Iraq, and seven in the Reserves. She won 10 awards from the Army during her life, including an Army Good Conduct Medal and numerous commendation and achievement medals.
Johnson had been in the Army since February 2016 and had been in Kuwait since October. He too had won awards from the Army, including a National Defense Service Medal and an Army Service Ribbon.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost released a statement Thursday honoring Sgt. Bolinksi, who was from his district.
“This is truly gut-wrenching news,” he said. “I can’t fathom the emotions of Sgt. Bolinski’s family right now. Sgt. Bolinski’s service to our nation will not be forgotten. Please pray for the Bolinski family during this time.”
