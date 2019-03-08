St. Clair Square to lose another store soon. Here’s a list of closed, troubled shops.

Charlotte Russe is the latest retailer to announce plans to close all remaining stores.
The juniors clothing store has a location at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights. A message on the company’s website confirmed the closure Thursday.
“Going out of business,” the company’s website states. “Sale starts March 7. All stores.”
The pending closure for Charlotte Russe comes after other national retailers announced plans to shutter its stores. Here’s a list of closing and troubled retail chains at St. Clair Square.
Sears
Sears has avoided bankruptcy — at least for now — but that isn’t expected to save about 80 stores that already were slated to close in March, including the one in Fairview Heights.
The company’s chairman and largest shareholder, Eddie Lampert, won a bankruptcy auction in New York for Sears, averting liquidation of the iconic chain, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
The person agreed to speak on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiation publicly. The action is expected to affect about 400 stores, but not the one at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.
Crazy 8
A liquidation sale is underway at Crazy 8, a children’s clothing store, on the lower level of St. Clair Square.
Earlier this year, Gymboree Inc. , the clothing store’s parent company, announced plans to file for bankruptcy. Since then, Children’s Place has announced plans to buy the brand.
Gymboree filed for bankruptcy in June 2017 and closed 350 of the company’s stores, mainly across its Gymboree and Crazy 8 brands, in the United States and Canada.
Payless
Five Payless shoe stores in the metro-east will soon close as a result of bankruptcy.
Payless ShoeSource has stores at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, Green Mount Crossing in Shiloh, Nameoki Commons in Granite City, Cottonwood Station Mall in Glen Carbon and Alton Square. A Waterloo location already had been slated for closure.
Payless was unsuccessful in its search for a buyer, according to a report from Reuters. The shoe store will close all 2,100 of its locations in the coming months. A final sale is underway.
