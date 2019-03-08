Metro-East News

St. Clair Square to lose another store soon. Here’s a list of closed, troubled shops.

By Cara Anthony

March 08, 2019 09:39 AM

Manager upbeat at St. Clair Square

Michael Hagen, manager at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, explains why he feels momentum at the mall, despite the recent announcement by Sears that it will close its anchor store in March.
Charlotte Russe is the latest retailer to announce plans to close all remaining stores.

The juniors clothing store has a location at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights. A message on the company’s website confirmed the closure Thursday.

“Going out of business,” the company’s website states. “Sale starts March 7. All stores.”

The pending closure for Charlotte Russe comes after other national retailers announced plans to shutter its stores. Here’s a list of closing and troubled retail chains at St. Clair Square.

Sears

Sears has avoided bankruptcy — at least for now — but that isn’t expected to save about 80 stores that already were slated to close in March, including the one in Fairview Heights.

Searsclosing011119.JPG
The 44-year-old Sears department store at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights is having a going-out-of-business sale with plans to close its doors in March.
Teri Maddox

The company’s chairman and largest shareholder, Eddie Lampert, won a bankruptcy auction in New York for Sears, averting liquidation of the iconic chain, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

The person agreed to speak on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiation publicly. The action is expected to affect about 400 stores, but not the one at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.

Crazy 8

A liquidation sale is underway at Crazy 8, a children’s clothing store, on the lower level of St. Clair Square.

Earlier this year, Gymboree Inc. , the clothing store’s parent company, announced plans to file for bankruptcy. Since then, Children’s Place has announced plans to buy the brand.

Gymboree
The Gymboree children’s clothing store in St. Clair Square mall will close as part of the national retail chain’s bankruptcy, according to the company’s website. Gymboree filed for bankruptcy in June.
Photo by Joseph Bustos jbustos@bnd.com

Gymboree filed for bankruptcy in June 2017 and closed 350 of the company’s stores, mainly across its Gymboree and Crazy 8 brands, in the United States and Canada.

Payless

Five Payless shoe stores in the metro-east will soon close as a result of bankruptcy.

Payless ShoeSource has stores at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, Green Mount Crossing in Shiloh, Nameoki Commons in Granite City, Cottonwood Station Mall in Glen Carbon and Alton Square. A Waterloo location already had been slated for closure.

payless
The exterior of a Payless ShoeSource at the Bentley Mall in Fairbanks, Ala. Payless announced Tuesday that the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close hundreds of stores across the United States.
Wikimedia Commons

Payless was unsuccessful in its search for a buyer, according to a report from Reuters. The shoe store will close all 2,100 of its locations in the coming months. A final sale is underway.

Some information was provided by reporter Teri Maddox.

Cara Anthony

Cara Anthony covers restaurants and retail for the Belleville News-Democrat, where she works to answer readers’ questions about restaurant openings, business closures and the best new dishes in the metro-east. She attended Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville and grew up in East St. Louis.

