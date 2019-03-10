Tractor-trailer flips off Poplar Street Bridge, causing wreck that injures two people

Those driving on the Poplar Street Bridge between St. Louis, Missouri, and the metro-east area on Sunday should take caution, as crews work to clean up a wreck involving a tractor-trailer that fell off the bridge.
KMOV 4 reported that the truck flipped off of Interstate 55 on the bridge and into the downtown St. Louis area, resulting in a crash that injured two people.
Police said the truck was carrying loads of cauliflower.
