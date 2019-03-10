Candidate profile: Angie “Ann” Rodgers

Name: Angie “Ann” Rodgers
Age: 47
Town: Washington Park, Illinois
Occupation: Behavior Specialist
Position Seeking: Village Trustee
Why are you running and why should people vote for you? I am running to increase the life back into our village. We have been plagued by many stereotypes as a sister city to the great city of E. St. Louis, Illinois. I remember the great burgers at Cleve’s Grill as a child, I remember racism then versus now. The Village of Washington Park was a beautiful small village that once had a high census of 5,000 plus residents and “you had to drive the speed limit” or else. Those good old days are gone. Life of the village is not the full responsibility of the elected officials, it includes the entire village; young, old, retired....you! I started the Washington Park Concerned Citizens at the tender age of 21 years old and the greatest memory was walking into the Senior Center and the room was wall to wall packed because residents was truly concerned and now the residents have become tired because they want “change” which is something that remains in my blood today. If you want change, you have to make people accountable not comfortable. You have to make sure your voices are heard and not stay in the comfort of your home and wait on someone to knock on your door and feed you lies to increase their platform. I will bring passion to push forward day to day, an ear to listen, a sleeve to pull up, integrity, accountability to lead, be a great team player, and a voice strictly for you.
What is the most important issue facing your town? How would you approach it? Unfortunately, there is not just one. Our residents have complained about sewer problems, pot holes, abandoned homes, and maintaining clean alley ways. I am happy to say that I was part of the administration in 2013 that visited the County with our County Board Member and went the proper steps to have Washington Park included in the demolition of derelict homes. As a result, we get an estimated 10-15 homes torn down in our village each year. Everything starts and ends with funding and you have to work on providing resources that can accumulate funding which is standard fees like trash stickers, sewer billing “but” first the sewers has to be properly maintained and then I feel residents will pay without hesitation. I would utilize TIF dollars to prepare pot holes, and invest and search for a grant writer that would go after grants that could accommodate the village. Lastly, and most important making sure your police and fire department is in act so business owners will feel a sense of security.
Under what circumstances, if any, would you raise taxes or fees in the municipality? Please explain. If such taxes or fees had to be raised, I will first host a town hall meeting for discussion to explain if we had to raise taxes or fees in lieu of new streets, housing, demolition, and reinforcement with our police department. There could be many things on the laundry list for the betterment of the village.
Crime has been an issue in parts of the metro-east. What is the best way to stop the problem in and around your community? My opinion would be to increase the manpower with your police department and work hand and hand with your surrounding communities, along with the State Police, and States Attorney Office.
