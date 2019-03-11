Teen’s hand severed after crashing forklift at rock quarry

Surgeons are evaluating whether a teenager’s hand can be reattached after it was severed while illegally operating machinery in an area rock quarry on Sunday.
A teenager was trapped underneath a JBC 510-56 Telescopic Handler late Sunday evening at a Stolle Road Quarry between Cahokia and Dupo after he and another teenager found keys inside of a large forklift.
According to quarry security, the keys to the machines are typically locked away and the area is fenced off.
The pair rolled the forklift off the side of a hill, throwing one of the teenagers from the forklift and pinning the other underneath.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
One of the teenagers escaped with an ankle injury, while the other was pinned underneath the forklift after it landed on his hand.
Prairie Du Pont Fire Department, Dupo and Cahokia Fire Departments and Medstar EMS and ARCH helicopter medics worked to lift the equipment off the teenager’s hand. He was lifted by ARCH Rescue to a nearby hospital for care.
Neither juvenile is believed to have life-threatening injuries, but the teenager who was trapped underneath the machinery’s hand was severed and may need extensive care.
A family member told Fox 2 surgeons were evaluating if the hand could be reattached as of last evening.
The two face possible trespassing and criminal damage to property charges at the completion of the investigation, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments