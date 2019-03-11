Metro-East News

Illinois state fire marshal investigating Washington Park house fire

By Hana Muslic

March 11, 2019 03:53 PM

Washington Park house fire

Washington Park

A house fire in Washington Park on Sunday night that displaced the family who lived there is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Around 9:15 p.m., the Washington Park Fire Department responded to the home in the 1800 block of North 56th Street, Chief Sharon Davis said. The fire engulfed the residence, damaging the house so badly it’s considered a total loss by the fire department.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire was unknown Monday afternoon. Davis said State Park, Caseyville and French Village fire departments were called in for mutual aid. the Red Cross is assisting the family.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

