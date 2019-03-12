Man, woman, toddler pulled from wreckage of small plane crash near Waterloo

Three people, including a toddler, were pulled from the wreckage of a small plane, which crashed northeast of Waterloo.
It is not believed that anyone died in the crash. A woman and child were pulled from the wreckage. A man later was freed. The extent of their injuries was unclear.
Emergency responders were on the scene where the plane carrying the three crashed at the intersection of Floraville and Gilmore Lake roads. The plane was upside down when it came to a rest.
Monroe Sheriff’s Department Major Jim Lansing said injuries sustained are not life-threatening and added that the adult female and male were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the boy were taken to St. Louis Childrens’ Hospital.
He described the man and woman as in their mid-50’s and said the boy was 4-years-old. All three individuals were resonsive and talking after being pulled from the wreckage.
Lansing said the woman in the plane said a warning light went off and oil was spewing onto the windshield and they couldn’t see anymore. The engine also may have died, he said, but he wasn’t sure.
The pilot circled a few times and may have been trying to land on the road.
The plane crashed into Trin Daws’ yard, a Waterloo police sergeant who was off-duty. He said he got home right after the plane crashed.
Daws ran over to the plane. He said he and another unidentified man heard a young boy screaming. The two broke the windows of the plane with a fire extinguisher that had ejected from the plane.
“It was really disturbing to hear a child screaming in there,”Daws said.
The boy was in a child car seat when Daws and the other man pulled him from the wreckage.
A preliminary statement from the Federal Aviation Association said the fixed wing single-engine Piper PA-32 was on its way to St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia. The plane clipped a tree on its descent, according to Fox 2 News.
“It breaks my heart there’s a baby seat over there,” said Lynn Kalbfleisch who lives nearby the crash site.
The plane is registered to an individual from Fairhope, Alabama. FAA investigators were on the scene of the crash site, and the National Transportation Safety Board had been notified.
An Arch Rescue helicopter responded to the crash site and airlifted the male pilot, according to Waterloo’s Republic-Times.
Daws said it was luck that he and others were able to be on the scene so quickly.
“A lot of us were in the right place,” Daws said.
