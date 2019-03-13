It’s time for wearing o’ the green. St. Patrick’s Day parade steps off Saturday in Belleville

Noon Thursday, March 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.
Events
▪ 18th Annual Hibernian St. Patrick’s Day Parade — 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Route on Main St. starting at 3rd and Main and goes to Union United Methodist Church at 721 E. Main St.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
▪ Red Cross Blood Drive — 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Millstadt Consolidated School, 211 W. Mill St., Millstadt. redcrossblood.org
▪ Travel Presentation: Islands of New England — 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Anderson Hospital, Classroom 2 and 3, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville. Informational presentation on a special trip, “Islands of New England,” which departs Oct. 3. Presentation by Lora Carlson, a Collette representative. To RSVP or for more information, 314-973-9105 or eftj@andersonhospital.org
▪ Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale — 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. 2nd St., Caseyville. Thursday: Preview open to Friends of the Library members only. Friday and Saturday free entry. Saturday $5 per bag (bag provided). 618-345-5848 or caseyvillelibrary.org
▪ Friends of the Library Book Sale — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Featuring hardbacks, paperbacks, non-fiction, children’s books, magazines and more. Most books priced at $1. Thursday admission is $5. Saturday $4 bag sale. 618-489-2070 or fhpl@fhplibrary.org
▪ ‘Brexit: A Guide for Confused Americans’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Road, St. Louis. James Frey Croft, bona fide British person and long-time political activist, guides you on a funny and informative tour through the strange world of British politics. 314-991-0955.
▪ Melissa Cynova: ‘Tarot Elements’ — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis. Cynova will sign and discuss her new book. Free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ MESS Mardi Gras Dance — 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Music by DJ Dr. Dee. Mardi Gras dress is optional. Open to the public, singles or couples 21 and older. Cash bar, free snacks, attendance prizes. Admission: $7 members, $9 non-members.
▪ Not So Late Night: Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Chaya Bhuvaneswar, Ron Austin & Katarra — 7 p.m. Friday. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis. A special night of readings at this second annual event. Free parking. Event is free and open to the public. left-bank.com
▪ Indoor Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Swansea Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Tables available. 618-394-0966.
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. During inclement weather, call library day of event to see if sale is canceled. 618-667-2133.
▪ Belleville Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East, Belleville. More than 600 tables and 300-400 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, merchandise – old and new. Indoor/Outdoor year round. Free admission. Parking $3, handicapped accessible. bcfairgrounds.net
▪ Sea Lion Spring Training Shows — 1 and 2:30 p.m. every day from Saturday through March 29. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. Saint Louis Zoo’s sea lions are reporting to “Spring Training” (weather permitting) at the First Bank Sea Lion Show at the Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound. Tickets: $2 per person. Children under age 2 are free. stlzoo.org
▪ Women of Colonial-Era Communities — 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Gateway Arch Visitor Center, Education Classroom, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. Discover the various roles women and girls from different backgrounds and socioeconomic levels filled daily that were vital to their families and community. gatewayarch.com/events
▪ Community Link’s Team Wild West’s Chicken & Beer Dance — 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. All-you-can-eat chicken and beer. Music by Bobby & The Buzzards. Bucket raffle, silent auction, picnic poker, horse race game, Wild West money dance. Admission: $20 in advance, $30 at the door. 618-526-3938.
▪ Immaculate Conception School Preschool, Pre-K, Kindergarten and New Students Registration — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Immaculate Conception School, 321 S. Metter Ave., Columbia. For more information: 618-281-5353 or mkish@icsmail.org
▪ Germantown American Legion Chicken Dinner & Dance — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Germantown American Legion, 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Dance 2 to 5:30 p.m. Music by Rendition. Cost: $8 per person.
▪ Alzheimer’s Education Program: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — 12 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Free and open to the public. Registration is requested. 800-272-3900 or alz.org/crf
▪ Square Dance for Beginners — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday. Caseyville Township Senior Center, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Beginning square dance lessons weekly for ages 9 to 90 and beyond. For more information, 618-420-2567 or 618-566-8752.
▪ River Styx: Clayton Adam Clark & Aaron Coleman — 7 p.m. Monday. Rooster South Grand, 3150 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Readings from Clark and Coleman. Admission: $5 general, $4 students and seniors. riverstyx.org
▪ Presentation and Ice Cream Social — 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd., O’Fallon. Ian Milster, representing Amedisys Home Health, speaks on the importance and differences of physical and occupational therapy. Event accompanied by ice cream. 618-624-9900.
▪ Andrew Ridker: ‘The Altruists’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Mad Art Gallery, 2727 S. 12th St., St. Louis. Ridker will sign and discuss hit debut novel with author and Washington University professor Edward McPherson. left-bank.com
▪ Learn how to ‘Simply Stress-Less’ — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Class offers tips to help reduce stress for a healthier life. Free and open to the public. 618-257-5064.
▪ Diva’s Night Out — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Toots’ Cake and Candy Supplies (starting place), 314 E. Main St., Belleville. Check in between 5 and 7 p.m. Fee is $5. Shop, sip and support downtown Belleville businesses. End place: Margaritas, 108 E. A St., Belleville. bellevillemainstreet.net
▪ Prevention Initiative Program: The Lullaby Concert — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. The Journey Metro East Church, 200 Dapron Drive, Belleville. The community event is for enrolled prenatal families and families with children ages up to 36 months. Night will consist of dinner, music and bedtime story. Families can network over evening of music while promoting pre-literacy and fostering parent-child relationships. 800-467-9200, ext. 306.
▪ Signal Hill Education Association School Board Candidate Forum — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Signal Hill School Community Center, 40 Signal Hill Place, Belleville. Learn about the seven school board candidates. Questions will begin 7 p.m. and end at approximately 8:30 p.m.
▪ Harmony-Emge School District 175 Kindergarten Registration — 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 29. Ellis School, 250 Illini Drive, Belleville. Registration for students who are 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2019. Parents must provide drivers license, occupancy permit and child’s original certified birth certificate. 618-538-6114.
Food
▪ Senior Services Plus Fish Fry Fridays — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. SSP School House Grill, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave., Alton. Fish and shrimp platters, fish sandwiches and side items available. Dine in or carry out. 618-465-3298.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Maryville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Mother of Perpetual Help Parish Hall, 200 N. Lange, Maryville. Fried cod or shrimp, sides, desserts. Eat in or carry out. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus.
▪ St. Agatha Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Parish Hall, 205 S. Market St., New Athens. Cod and shrimp plates. Carry-out. 618-475-3579.
▪ St. Elizabeth Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry out.
▪ St. Joseph Church Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 6 N. Alton St., Freeburg. Baked cod, fried cod loins (plate, sandwich or pound), shrimp, chicken tenders, grilled cheese, spaghetti, sides, desserts, refreshments. Eat in or carry out. 618-539-4720.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ St. Henry’s Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Henry’s Parish Center, 5303 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod, salmon, shrimp, sides and desserts. Eat in or carry out. Voted third best fish fry in the 2018 BND Readers’ Choice Awards. 618-233-2423.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Sportsman’s Club, 4915 Schmidt Lane, Millstadt. Cod, shrimp, walleye, desserts. Carryouts available. 618-476-1891.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and tilapia, burgers, hot dogs, pork steaks, pizza, sides. Eat in or carryout. Now accepting credit cards. 618-632-6229.
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 58 Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. 618-539-6095.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fried chicken, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com
▪ Holy Cross Lutheran Church Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 460 Church St., Livingston. Cod tails, Alaskan white fish, catfish or shrimp, side items, dessert and drink. Sandwiches, senior plates and children’s plates available. facebook.com/events/402106707028050
▪ Scottish Rite Lent Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Scottish Rite, 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ O’Fallon Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. O’Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O’Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
▪ Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryout available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ 1980s Murder Mystery Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Firemen’s Hall, 9510 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. Tickets $55 per person, includes dinner buffet, murder mystery show, unlimited draft beer/soda. Dress like it’s the ‘80s. Purchase tickets at troymaryvillecoc.com/mmd
▪ ‘Day for Rae’ Breakfast — 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Albers American Legion, 600 N. Bertha St., Albers. Pork sausage, ham, pancakes, eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy. Cost: $9 adults, $4 kids ages 6-12, 5 and under eat free. Carryouts available. Part of proceeds donated to “Rally for Rae.” 618-248-5505.
▪ Glen Carbon Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday. Glen Carbon American Legion Post 435, 190 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausages, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and water. Tickets: Adults $6 in advance (available at the Glen Carbon Library) or $7 at the door. Children $3 in advance, $4 at the door. Children under 5 eat free.
▪ All-You-Can-Eat Whole Hog Pork Sausage & Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Aviston Legion, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Eat in or carry out. 618-228-7311.
▪ Queen City #697 O.E.S. St. Patrick’s Day — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. East Lodge 504, 9950 St. Clair Ave., Fairview Heights. Corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, bread, dessert and beverages. Adults $10, children ages 4-12 $5, under 4 free. Carryouts available.
▪ Germantown American Legion Chicken Dinner & Dance — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Germantown American Legion, 1105 Sycamore St., Germantown. Dance 2 to 5:30 p.m. Music by Rendition. Cost: $8 per person.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Notre Dame Academy Bingo — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. St. Augustine’s Gymnasium (Kuhl Hall), 1900 W. Belle St., Belleville. Doors open 5 p.m. Start selling bingo cards 6 p.m. Bingo starts 7 p.m. facebook.com/Notre-Dame-Academy-Bingo-152047631501319
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Everyone welcome. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main, Smithton. Partner night. 618-233-3370.
▪ Holy Family Church Trivia/Silent Auction/Raffles & Games Extravaganza — 7 p.m. Friday. Holy Family Church, 116 Church St., Cahokia. Doors open 6 p.m. Cash prizes. Bring your own snacks. No outside beverages. Beer, soda, water and coffee available for purchase. Entrance fee: $15 per person, up to 10 players per table. For reservations: 618-593-0904 or kathy925@gmail.com
▪ Westview Trivia Night/Auction Fundraiser — 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Westview Baptist Church, 2500 Sullivan Drive, Swansea. Doors open 5 p.m. Tables of eight to 10 players, $10 per person. Free popcorn and lemonade. Bring snacks and friends/family. Funds benefit the youth of Westview for a summer mission trip. For reservations, 618-233-7474.
▪ Benefit Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Saturday. The Bullpen, 101 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Doors open/sign-up 6 p.m. Entry fee $5. Proceeds benefit Cerebral Palsy of Southern Illinois. Sponsored by New Athens Knights of Columbus. 618-806-8702.
▪ Rock & Roll Bingo — 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Swansea Improvement Assoc., 301 Service St., Swansea. Doors open 6 p.m. Music from the 1960s through the 1990s. Twelve games – win $50 per game. Raffles, 50/50, side games. Bring your own snacks. Cost: $20 per person. Must be 18 years of age. Lighted free parking. Public bar for refreshments. 618-980-3482 or 618-806-7959.
▪ Zion Evangelical Church Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Saturday. Father Freund Parish Center, 423 W. Madison, Millstadt. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Silent auction, 50/50 drawing. Bring your own snacks and beverages. Soda available for purchase. Popcorn provided. Cost: $15 per person (includes mulligans), six to eight players per table. For reservations or information, 618-719-5512 or trivia@zionmillstadt.com
▪ Althoff Catholic Fathers & Friends’ Bingo — 7 to 10 p.m. Monday. CK & L of I Country Club, 2800 N. Illinois St., Swansea.
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Agriculture Building, Scheve Park, Harnett St. and Harper Road, Mascoutah. 618-401-8858.
▪ Bunco Party — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21. St. James Parish Center, 405 W. Madison, Millstadt. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Enjoy 50/50 drawing, homemade dessert buffet; everyone wins a prize. Tickets $8 and available at the door. Proceeds benefit Meal on Wheels program in Millstadt, Freeburg and Smithton. 618-476-3731.
Club News
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Madison County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Edwardsville Public Library Community Meeting Room, 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. Presentation: Ancient Indian Culture and Artifacts by Cherie Kuhn. Guests always welcome.
▪ TOPS IL592 Weight Loss Group — 7 p.m. every Thursday. St. John UCC, Faith Hall Entrance, 307 West Clay, Collinsville. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Gateway East Trails — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14. Ron’s Lounge, 228 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. New members welcome. 618-444-4481 or info@gatewayeasttrails.org
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. every Friday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society — 7:30 p.m. Friday. McDonnell Hall, Room 162, Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis. McDonnell Hall is accessible from Forsyth Blvd. via Tolman Way. Presentation: “Rocks from Outer Space,” by Professor Bruce Stinchcomb of Florissant Valley Community College. Free parking in yellow zone and garage. Free and open to the public. 314-962-9231 or slasonline.org
▪ Illinois Nut Tree Association — 9 a.m. Saturday. Madison County Farm Bureau Building, 900 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Registration 9 to 10 a.m. Meeting starts 10 a.m. Potluck at 12 p.m. Guest speakers: Brad Taylor, Ph.D., Plant Soil & Ag Systems, SIU-C, and Ryan Russel, Horticulturist & ISA Arborist for city of Columbia, Mo. Attendance prizes. All are welcome. 618-541-0633 or pvarel@outlook.com
▪ Grief Support — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday. Washington County Hospital, lower level conference room, 705 South Grand Ave., Nashville. Meeting on the third Monday of the month. Open to all adults coping with grief. myheartlinks.com or 618-277-1800.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — 12 p.m. Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Luncheon and program. Guests and new members always welcome.
▪ Parents Without Partners — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Spring Garden, 921 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Orientation 6:30 p.m. For information and/or direction, 618-234-5937.
▪ O’Fallon Historical Society: Wolfersberger Funeral Home Tour (Rescheduled from February) — 7 p.m. Tuesday. O’Fallon Historical Society Museum, 101 W. State St. Meet at the museum first, then group will proceed to the funeral home, subject to availability. The funeral home, located at 102 W. Washington St., was built in 1867 and is an O’Fallon historic landmark. ofallonhistory.net
▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. every Wednesday. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. ofallonsunriserotary.org
▪ Collinsville Senior Citizens Club — 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Collinsville Senior Citizens Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. There will be a speaker. Refreshments will be served and bingo played. Meeting is week earlier than usual.
▪ American Association of University Women — 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Center for Racial Harmony, 207 N. 2nd St., Belleville. Program: Metro East Crime Lab by Steve Avedissian.
Reservations Required
▪ Eat Healthy – Grow Healthy — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Presented by Rachel Allard, RD of Anderson Hospital and Debbie Owen, Master Gardener of University of Illinois Extension. In this two-part seminar, participants will get expert advice. Visit glencarbonlibrary.org to register. 618-288-1212.
▪ First Lady Dolley Madison — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Living historian Barbara Kay will portray Dolley Madison – her life, her time as first lady during the War of 1812, and talk about how Illinois played a part in the war. Visit glencarbonlibrary.org to register. 618-288-1212.
▪ Understanding Birth Class — 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 21, and Thursday, March 28. Memorial Belleville Auditorium, 4500 Memorial Drive, Belleville. Two-day class designed to assist parents-to-be in journey through pregnancy to birth. Cost: $30. To register: 618-767-3627 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events
▪ Youth Flag Rugby Clinic — 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Lindenwood Stadium, 2600 W. Main St., Belleville. Clinic open to girls and boys in grades 2-8. No cost to attend. Participants must bring athletic shoes, molded cleats if possible, and weather-appropriate athletic attire. To register, contact Assistant Rugby Coach Lee Abbott at jabbott@lindenwood.edu or 865-387-0796.
▪ Society of St. Vincent de Paul Dinner Theater — 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. McCormick Center, West Harrison and South Second St., Belleville. Presenting: Sherlock Holmes - “The Case Without a Clue,” performed by Die Laughing Dinner Theater. Tickets: $40 per person or $300 per table of eight. Includes appetizers, wine, beer, soft drinks. Dinner: roast beef, baked chicken breast, salad, potato, vegetables, rolls, dessert. Gift baskets and 50/50. 618-394-0126 or svdpsouthil.org/events.html
▪ 39th Annual Women’s Interfaith Conference — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28. St. Stanislaus Polish Heritage Center, 1413 N. 20th St., St. Louis. Theme: “Women of Faith: Generation to Generation.” Cost: $12 per person, includes lunch. Register by March 18. 314-469-3553 or womeninterfaithstl.org
▪ Madison County Urban League 42nd Annual Recognition and Awards Dinner — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Recognizing those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community and paying tribute to emerging young leaders. Cocktail reception, formal dinner. Master of Ceremonies: Bob Wills. Tickets are $65, or $500 per table of eight. For tickets: 618-463-1906.
▪ Illinois Mathematics & Science Academy Friday Night Funshops — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 29. Belle Valley School, 2465 Amann Drive, Belleville. Fun activities for two age groups. Kids in grades 3-4 will put their paleontology skills to the test to unearth the fossils hidden in the IMSA dig sites. Kids in grades 5-6 will become archaeologists and uncover the secrets of ancient cultures. Pre-registration is required by March 25: imsa.edu/site_section/funshops
Theater/Concerts
▪ Lincoln University Vocal Ensemble — 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14. St. Luke A.M.E. Church, 414 N. 14th, East St. Louis.
▪ Robert Classic French Film Festival — Friday through Sunday, and March 22-24. Washington University’s Brown Hall, Centennial Greenway, St. Louis. Celebrate St. Louis’ Gallic heritage and France’s cinematic legacy. Featured films span the decades from the 1930s through the 1990s. Visit cinemastlouis.org/robert-classic-french-film-festival for the film schedule.
▪ ‘Spirit Suites’ — 7 p.m. Friday. Meadow Heights Baptist Church, 1498 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Presented by the Collinsville Chorale and Concord Trinity United Methodist Church. A concert of spirituals featuring composer and pianist Mark Hayes. Free concert. singcc.org
▪ Paper Slip Theater presents ‘When We First Met’ — 8 p.m. Friday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. The cast of the award-winning Paper Slip Theater will take true stories about dating and falling in love to a whole new comedy experience with stories provided by audience members. Seating is first-come, first-seated. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets
▪ Jimmy Walker Comedy Show — 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Casino Queen, 200 S. Front St., East St. Louis. See the “Good Times” star on stage in one of two live comedy performances. Special guest stand-up comedian Todd Link. Tickets only $20. Shows for age 21 and older. casinoqueen.com/stlouis/event-calendar
▪ Belleville Philharmonic: ‘French Connection’ — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. The chorale and orchestra present a program of French masterpieces. Visit bellevillephilharmonic.org for tickets and information.
▪ ‘Spirit Suites’ — 4 p.m. Sunday. Concord Trinity United Methodist Church, 5275 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis. Presented by the Collinsville Chorale and Concord Trinity United Methodist Church. A concert of spirituals featuring composer and pianist Mark Hayes. Free concert. singcc.org
▪ ‘A Night of Music’ — 7 p.m. Sunday. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 6325 W. Main St., Maryville. Free event. Free will offering with donations going to the Maryville Outreach Center.
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Gigi’ — 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
▪ Distinguished Speaker Series: the idea lab — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 Alton St., Lebanon. Five fascinating talks, one memorable night - returns after a very successful presentation in 2016. Speakers: Amy Miller, a clinical social worker and owner of Miller Counseling & Consulting; Dr. Brian Frederking, professor of political science at McKendree University; Christine Brewer, Grammy Award-winning soprano; Lance Geiger, The History Guy on YouTube; Wendy Hornung, coach-consultant. For tickets and other information, visit thehett.com
▪ George Portz and the Roots of Bluegrass — 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 22. Southwestern Illinois College, Main Complex Theatre, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by phone at 618-235-2700, ext. 5202, or in person in College Activities, Main Complex Room 1246.
▪ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Family Concert Series: ‘Carnival of the Animals’ — 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24. Powell Hall, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Conducted by Gemma New. Starting at 2 p.m. guests can explore, touch and play real instruments of the orchestra. Tickets start at $8 for children. 314-534-1700 or slso.org
▪ Coffee and a Movie: ‘Guys and Dolls’ — 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Mini pastries and coffee catered by 222 Artisan Bakery. Movie starts 10 a.m. For seniors age 55 and older. Cost: $5 in advance, $7 at the door. Each person will receive one pastry, coffee and soda. Registration deadline: March 20. 618-692-7538.
Worth the Drive
▪ River-to-River Trail Society Guided Hike: Golden Circle, Twin Towers and points south (Gallatin County) — 10 a.m. Saturday. Backpackers’ Parking Lot (meeting place), Garden of the Gods Recreation Area, Picnic Road, Herod. Hike will run about six miles and is intended for people in good health that have done some hiking. Boots or sturdy shoes and walking stick recommended. Bring water and a snack. No dogs. 618-499-2337.
▪ ‘Shake Your Shamrock’ Dance — 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Gillespie Civic Center, 115 N. Macoupin St., Gillespie. Doors open 6 p.m. Music by The Jorrells. Cash bar. No outside beverages. May bring snacks. Advance tickets $20 per person. Tickets available at John Hicks Appliance Store and United Community Bank in Gillespie, and in Benld at TJ’s Convenience Store, First National Bank and Benld City Hall, or by calling 217-835-2330 or 217-835-2130.
Comments